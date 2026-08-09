What has Jharkhand govt promised protesting students? Key demands addressed, CBI probe remains sticking point

The Jharkhand government has agreed to several demands raised by students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, but the deadlock over a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination continued after another round of talks on Sunday, PTI reported.

The protest, which has entered its 16th day, is being led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch and has seen six demonstrators go on an indefinite hunger strike. Students have rejected the government's offer and said they will continue with their proposed march to the Jharkhand assembly on August 10.

Education and Higher Education Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government had accepted 98% of the students' demands, but maintained that it could not agree to a CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What major demands have Jharkhand students made regarding the JPSC examinations? ⌵ Jharkhand students have demanded the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, and a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination. 2 Why are students insisting on a CBI probe despite the government's offers? ⌵ Students insist on a CBI probe because they believe that a thorough and impartial investigation is necessary to address the serious allegations of irregularities surrounding recruitment exams, and they feel the government's proposed measures are inadequate. 3 How has the Jharkhand government responded to the students' demands? ⌵ The Jharkhand government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC exam and address irregularities in backlog recruitments, but it has not agreed to conduct a CBI investigation, stating that the JSSC-CGL examination was conducted under court supervision. 4 What steps has the Jharkhand government proposed to address examination irregularities? ⌵ The government proposed setting up an expert panel for examination reforms, initiating a CID investigation into criminal cases, recommending ED probes for financial irregularities, and creating fast-track courts for legal proceedings related to these matters. 5 Should students keep protesting if their demands for a CBI probe are not met? ⌵ Yes, the protesting students have stated they will continue their agitation and plan to march to the Jharkhand Assembly if their demand for a CBI probe into the JSSC-CGL examination isn't fulfilled.

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So, what has the Hemant Soren government promised? Cancellation of 14th JPSC exam The government has agreed to cancel the 14th JPSC preliminary examination, one of the key demands of the protesting students.

It has also agreed to address alleged irregularities linked to the JPSC backlog recruitments of 2023 and 2025.

The students had demanded cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

ED probe into financial irregularities

The government said it would recommend an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into alleged financial irregularities connected with the Jharkhand Public Service Commission examination.

Minister Sudivya Kumar said the government would follow a "two-pronged approach", with criminal cases being investigated by the state CID and financial matters referred to the ED.

The minister also said central agencies could be involved wherever required.

CID probe into criminal cases The state government has promised that its Crime Investigation Department (CID) will investigate criminal cases linked to alleged examination irregularities.

This is part of the government's proposed approach to address allegations of wrongdoing surrounding recruitment examinations.

Fast-track courts and 90-day chargesheets

The government has also announced the creation of fast-track courts to deal with cases arising from examination irregularities.

According to Kumar, chargesheets against those accused would be filed within 90 days of the investigation beginning.

The move is intended to speed up legal proceedings against those found responsible for irregularities.

Expert panel for examination reforms The government has proposed setting up a panel of experts from IIT-ISM Dhanbad, IIM Ranchi and XLRI Jamshedpur to recommend reforms to the examination system.

The panel will examine ways to improve recruitment examinations and prevent irregularities in future.

Probe monitoring panel rejected by students

The government also proposed a committee headed by a retired high court judge to oversee the investigation into the alleged irregularities.

However, the students rejected the proposal.

The protesters have instead continued to demand a CBI probe into the examinations.

Why are students still protesting? Despite the government's claim that it has accepted 98% of their demands, the students remain firm on their demand for a CBI investigation into the JSSC-CGL examination and other recruitment exams.

The government has said it cannot agree to the demand to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination because it was conducted under the monitoring and directions of the high court and Supreme Court.

Kumar said the government could not unilaterally cancel an examination conducted under court orders when its results had already been declared and successful candidates had been appointed.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the protesters would not compromise on the CBI probe.

"Most of our demands have been met, including the demand for cancellation of 14th JPSC exam. But we will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," Paswan said after Sunday's talks, according to PTI.

He added that the students would continue with their proposed march to the Jharkhand Assembly on August 10.

What did Hemant Soren promise? Chief Minister Hemant Soren has promised protesting students that their concerns would be addressed and that those responsible for examination irregularities would face strict action.

Speaking at the Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav, Soren said the issue should be resolved through dialogue rather than force.

"Samvad and not 'lathi-danda-bandook' (dialogue, not batons), can solve all problems," he said.

"Weapons are meant for enemies at the border. I promise the exam protesters that justice will be delivered with full transparency," Soren added.