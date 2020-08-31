What high frequency indicators say about June quarter

NEW DELHI: Key sectors of the economy made incremental recovery in May and June after a severe shock in April, with the Indian economy suffering a devastating contraction in the first three months of this fiscal, as per high frequency data.

The gradual recovery in the latter part of the June quarter pointed to economic activities picking up although the recovery could be staggered and prolonged.

Industrial output contracted in June quarter by 35.9% but the rate of contraction slowed down to 16.6% in June and 33.89% in May from 57.62% in April. Exports which had shrunk over 60% year-on-year in April to $10.36 billion improved in the subsequent two months. Official data showed the 36.47% contraction in exports in May eased to 12.41% in June.

The revenue central and state governments collected in Goods and Services Tax (GST) too improved in June when compared with the mop-up in April. GST collections in the June quarter stood at ₹1.8 trillion, 59% of the ₹3.1 trillion collected in the same period a year ago, showing how consumption got impacted in the first three months of this fiscal.

In June, passenger vehicle sales picked up sharply with sales of over 1.2 lakh units compared to sales of 33,546 units in April and May put together.

Some indicators showed that the improvement continued in July although some others showed a mixed trend. Transactions via online e-toll collection device FASTag also picked up in July, growing 6% sequentially at 86.62 transactions. Value of such transactions was ₹1,623 crore as compared to ₹1,512 crore in June, official data showed.

In terms of volume, transactions which plummeted to 10.26 million in April from 84.55 million in March picked up thereafter to reach 55.17 million in May, 81.92 million in June and ₹86.62 million in July, as the economy opened up.

PMI survey data showed that services sector continued its contraction in July despite a marginal improvement from the previous month, while manufacturing activity contraction worsened a bit in July from June.

"I think the recovery will be a long slow process. I have always held that view. Gauging all this, the levels of GDP matter. I think even by end of calendar year 2021 (Q3 of FY22), we will have lower GDP level than at the end of FY20. That gives an idea of the slowness of the recovery we expect," said Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank.

