What high revenues mean for Budget 2023

New Delhi: As it prepares to present the 2023-24 budget, the Centre finds itself blessed with a good revenue position. Tax collections in 2022-23 are on course to better its own projections, which lends it comfort. Yet, whether this will continue into the next year depends on how consumption keeps growing, across consumer classes. Data suggests that smaller producers and consumers were hit harder than top producers and consumers in the last two years. If top consumers ease up on spending—against the backdrop of rising interest rates and job losses—budget 2023-24 might need to do its bit to ensure the smallest of Indian consumers spend.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}