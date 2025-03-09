The driver of a BMW car who was engaged in ‘public misconduct’ by urinating at a traffic junction in Pune's Yerwada, was arrested from Karad in Satara district on Sunday.

Before his arrest, Gaurav Ahuja, whose video went viral on social media platforms, also issued a self-recorded video apologising for his act and urged not to bother his family.

In a video, a youth named Bhagyesh Oswal was seen sitting in the front seat of the luxury car, while Ahuja was urinating at a traffic junction. Later, when a person took his video, Ahuja hurriedly got into the car before speeding off.

“I am Gaurav Ahuja, a resident of Pune. What I did in public was very wrong. I apologise to the public, police department and Shinde Saheb .Please forgive me and give me a chance. It will never happen again, I'm sorry,” said Ahuja in a video.

He also asked not to bother his family member, saying he will surrender at the Yerwada police station.

Arrest from Karad While Oswal was taken into custody on Saturday itself, Pune city police on Sunday said they have arrested the driver from Karad in Satara district after being on the run.

“Yesterday, a video went viral near Yerwada Police station in which a man was seen engaged in misconduct publicly. Two accused have been arrested in this case,” said Pune City Zone 4 DCP Himmat Jadhav.

Jadhav said that their medical test has been cleared and both of them will be produced in the court today.

"We will demand their police custody to carry our further legal action," said Jadhav.

police have registered a case Yerwada police under BNS Section 270 , 281 285, and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police act and motor vehicle act.