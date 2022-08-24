What if Elon Musk's Indian ‘friend’ settles down on Mars? His parents comment

Pranay Pathole met his “Twitter friend" Elon Musk earlier this week. Since 2018, the Indian software engineer has been regularly in touch with the Tesla CEO who has responded to Pathole over hundreds of tweets and private messages with headline-making company updates and even life advice. When Pathole travelled abroad for the first time, he had the chance of meeting Musk in person. He is about to start a master's degree in business analytics in the United States.

