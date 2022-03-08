Amid the Russia and Ukraine war, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said that India can learn many lessons from the conflict including how to remain prepared for future wars.

There are many lessons that can be learned from ongoing Ukraine and Russian war. The crisis shows that wars can happen at any time and we've to remain prepared for them, Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane said during an interview with news agency ANI.

“The wars wouldn't just be non-kinetic and would be fought in the physical domain also."

Talking about the biggest lesson from the ongoing war, he said, “We've to be ready to fight future wars with indigenous weapons. Steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defense have to be taken more urgently. Wars of future should be fought with own weapon systems."

The Army chief's comments come in the backdrop of the efforts being made by the Indian armed force to ensure the regular supply of spares and systems from both Russia and Ukraine which have been exporting equipment to India for a long time now.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and conveyed his concerns over the safety and security of Indian students stuck in Ukraine's Sumy. Modi also suggested a direct conversation between Putin and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine. President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams, it said.

"Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict. He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," it said.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.

