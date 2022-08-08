What India needs to learn from crumbling real estate market of China

Property sales in China have dropped by 72 percent in the last year in the real estate market, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of the country's GDP. Suren Goyal, partner, RPS Group says the lessons India should take from the Chinese crisis are that investment instruments are driven by mindless social norms will frequently come at a high cost to both people and the economy. Number two, a company's debt pileup may show accelerated growth in the beginning, but in today's volatile, uncertain, and chaotic market conditions, it runs the risk of everything falling apart at once.