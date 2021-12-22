The rollout of booster Covid-19 vaccine doses will take place based on scientific decisions, reported news agency ANI , quoting DR VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog.

“The Union health minister has said in the parliament that the need, timing and nature of boosting will be based on scientific decisions and thinking that is what the government is engaged with," said Paul.

He also said that the government is watching any change in the pattern of the presentation of the emerging cases very carefully.

This comes even as doctors and several experts have urged the government to start the administration of a booster dose as the protection cover of two doses declines over three to six months.

“In my opinion, a booster dose is a must. When you have two doses of any vaccine, your protection level, especially after three to six months goes down. If you have a third dose or a booster, then the chance of having a severe infection, hospitalisation reduces," said Dr S K Sarin, the director of ILBS Hospital, according to ANI.

“We have to consider this in the context of the Omicron in India. I think healthcare workers, frontline workers and people with some comorbidities must get a booster shot. I believe the government must be thinking about it," he added.

The central government had earlier last week informed the Delhi high court that it is looking into scientific evidence for the dosing schedule of Covid-19 vaccines and also the need and justification of booster doses.

National Technical Advisory Group of Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) are two expert bodies working in tandem to guide the National Covid-19 vaccination program, it further noted.

India has so far detected 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Out of this, Delhi topped the list with 57 confirmed cases followed by Maharashtra (54 cases) and Telangana (24 cases).

