What Indian states export to rest of the world

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra exports antacid tablet to 198 countries across the globe, while wooden furniture from Rajasthan reach 111 countries. These are some of the insights on comparative advantages of Indian states from the Export Preparedness Index report published by Niti Aayog on Wednesday.

While India’s exports to other countries are available at the aggregate level, Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS) under Ministry of Commerce and Industry does not make public a state-wise break up of source of India’s exports.

The Niti Aayog report came out with a ranking of states in which Gujarat topped the list based on an assessment of export potential and performance of states. The coastal states dominated the ranking with six of eight coastal states featuring in the top ten rankings with Mahararashtra coming a close second behind Gujarat.

One item that fetches maximum foreign currency by a single state is cut and polished diamonds exported by Maharashtra to 77 countries valued at $23 billion followed by high speed diesel ($10.4 billion) exported by Gujarat to 48 countries.

Southern industrialised states like Tamil Nadu specialize in exporting motor cars, cotton T-shirts, dumpers and babies’ garments, while Karnataka exports high-speed diesel, aviation turbine fuel and cotton T-shirts for men or boys. Kerala mostly exports gold jewellery, mineral oils and cashew karnel.

India’s agri and marine exports are driven by states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Punjab exports mostly basmati rice, Uttar Pradesh excels in boneless meat, Andhra Pradesh aces it in export of shrimps and prawns. Apart from basmati rice and garments, Haryana, known for its auto industry, exports turbo jet engines and other auto parts.

Among other landlocked states, Telangana exports antacid tablets worth $850 million to 168 countries, apart from chemicals, crude granite and boneless meat. Mineral-rich states like Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand export metal and metal products like aluminum ingots and manganese ore, flat-rolled steel products among others. Odisha, another mineral-rich coastal state, exports mostly metal items such as aluminum ingots, ferro-chromium carbon, iron ore pellets apart from shrimps and prawns.

Among Himalayan states, Uttarakhand exports coins and lifeboats, Himachal Pradesh specializes in antacid, antibiotic and hypertension medicines, while Tripura exports onion and dried fish.

Among Union Territories, Delhi exports from turbo-jet engines to basmati rice and garments, while Goa and Pondicherry specialize in medicine exports.

