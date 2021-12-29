Industrialist Harsh Goenka took to twitter to share a list of top 5 cuisines ordered by Indians in 2021. Along with it he also shared the most favorite food items ordered as well as fruits and vegetables that were most popular in 2021 in the Indian households.

As the world was reeling under the pressure of rising Covid-19 virus cases and staying indoors, the top 5 favorite cuisines ordered in the Indian households included Indian, pan Asian, Chinese, Mexican and Korean. While the most popular food item was the classic biryani and then samosa, pav bhaji, gulab jamun, rasmalai. Among the fruits a vegetables, tomato seems to have been the most favorite, then bananas, garlic, potatoes and chilies.

Sharing the list Harsh Goenka said, “no real surprise anywhere, except Korean cuisine being popular."

Indians ordered most in 21:



Cuisine ~

1. Indian

2. Pan Asian

3. Chinese

4. Mexican

5. Korean



Food ~

1. Biryani

2. Samosas

3. Pav bhaji

4. Gulab jamun

5. Rasmalai



Fruit/Veggies~

1. 🍅

2. 🍌

3. 🧅

4. 🥔

5. 🌶



No real surprise anywhere, except Korean cuisine being popular! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, just last week it was reported that Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on the entrepreneurial activities in the country with the total early-stage entrepreneurial activity declining to 5.34% in 2020-21, as compared to 15% in the previous year.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) India Survey conducted by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), the entrepreneurial intentions among individuals have declined due to the setback of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted in over 45 countries of the world, of entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial perceptions. EDII, Gandhinagar conducted this GEM India survey with a sample size of 3,317 adults and national level experts.

"The survey has found out that the major indicator of entrepreneurial activity - the TEA - has declined significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total population in the work age group in 2019-20, TEA was 15 per cent which has declined to 5.34 per cent," EDII Director General and team leader of GEM India Sunil Shukla told PTI.

The survey further noted that the TEA decline is more severe in case of the female youth. Female entrepreneurial activities decreased by 79 per cent, while the male entrepreneurial activities fell by 53 per cent.

Overall entrepreneurial intentions in public had been 33.3 per cent in 2019–20, which fell to 20.31 per cent in 2020–21, the survey said.

Shukla noted that in the Indian context and given its socio-economic challenges as well as its size and scope, entrepreneurship development can bring transformational changes to the socio-economic landscape of the country.

"In this trying times, those who have gone online have survived and thrived. Indian unicorns like Paytm, BYJU's, Swiggy and Zomato have thrived because they were using online," he said.

