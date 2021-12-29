What Indians ordered in 2021, Harsh Goenka lists top 5 food items. See here

As the world was reeling under the pressure of rising Covid-19 virus cases and staying indoors, the top 5 favorite cuisines ordered in the Indian households included Indian, pan Asian, Chinese, Mexican and Korean. While the most popular food item was the classic biryani and then samosa, pav bhaji, gulab jamun, rasmalai. Among the fruits a vegetables, tomato seems to have been the most favorite, then bananas, garlic, potatoes and chilies.