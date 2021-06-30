What Indians think about religion and religious differences, in five charts

Most Indians see ‘civic’ values as important to a national identity - standing for the national anthem, respecting the army and laws. But nearly two-thirds of Hindus say it is very important to be Hindu to be “truly" Indian. Most Hindus especially in north India also link Indian identity with being able to speak Hindi. Hindus who closely associate their religious identity and the ability to speak Hindi with being “truly Indian" are much more likely to vote for the BJP, compared to Hindu voters who feel less strongly about both these aspects of national identity. The centrality of Hindi is, as would be expected, less important to Hindus in the south of the country.