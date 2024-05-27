What investors expect from India's election outcome
INDIA-STOCKS/ELECTION (FACTBOX, PIX):FACTBOX-What investors expect from India's election outcome
By Ankur Banerjee, Jayshree P Upadhyay and Bharath Rajeswaran
By Ankur Banerjee, Jayshree P Upadhyay and Bharath Rajeswaran
Start Investing in Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, and more
Enter OTP
I'm interested in opening a Trading and Demat Account and am comfortable with the online account opening process. I'm open to receiving promotional messages through various channels, including calls, emails & SMS.