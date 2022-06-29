What is a floor test that will decide Maharashtra CM Thackeray's fate tomorrow?2 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Maharashtra: A floor test is primarily taken to know whether the government still enjoys the confidence of the legislature
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state to prove his majority on the floor of the House on June 30.
The Governor has written to the state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly tomorrow with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Thackeray.
According to the notification, the session will commence at 11 am which will also be telecast live.
A floor test is primarily taken to know whether the government still enjoys the confidence of the legislature. It is a constitutional mechanism under which a Chief Minister can be asked to prove majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly of the state by the Governor. This happens both in the parliament and the state legislative assemblies.
When a single party secures the majority of the seats in the house, the Governor appoints the leader of the party as the Chief Minister. In case the majority is questioned, the leader of the party which claims majority has to move a vote of confidence and prove majority among those present and voting. The Chief Minister has to resign if they fail to prove their majority in the house.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, ordered to prove his majority tomorrow, has approached the Supreme Court with the argument that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's order is illegal as 16 rebel MLAs have yet to respond on their possible disqualification. The Governor ordered the test of strength a day after BJP leaders met him and told him the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition has lost its majority.
A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala took note of submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi that an urgent hearing was needed in view of the decision taken by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking the MVA government to prove majority."We will keep at 5 pm. Please make sure that paper books are supplied by 3 pm to parties concerned," the bench said.
Earlier this morning Eknath Shinde, visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, where he is camping in a hotel along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde said that he is ready for the floor test and will return to Mumbai tomorrow.
"I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple," Shinde said after visiting the temple in Guwahati.
