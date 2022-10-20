What is a Neobank? Here’s all you need to know5 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 06:42 PM IST
Neo-banks are completely online-based digital banking platforms. Simply put, they are not present physically. Traditional banking transactions can be time-consuming and labor-intensive for customers. Neo-banks ensure a seamless online experience by incorporating a digital and experiential layer on top of traditional banking. Because they are tech-driven, customers can easily sign up for accounts on their website/App and use their services.