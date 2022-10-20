What is a Neobank? Here’s all you need to know

Why are neo-banks incorporating crypto-friendly solutions?

Over half of the top 10 neo-banks will offer cryptocurrency products to customers in a few years. This is because of two primary factors. First, neo-banks are observing compelling evidence that customers want and will use them. A big reason why neo-banks want to offer cryptocurrency to their customers is that they can see how many people are sending money from their accounts to cryptocurrency exchanges. These are the funds that the neo-banks wish to retain on their platforms. Additionally, offering crypto services is becoming increasingly popular. When neo-banks and challenger banks offer these services, clients jump on board and start buying and selling cryptocurrency right away.