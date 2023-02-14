What is Aadhaar Mitra, UIDAI's new chatbot? Read here
‘Aadhaar Mitra’ has enhanced features like checking Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, and information on enrollment centre location.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched the new AI/ML-based chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for a better resident experience.
