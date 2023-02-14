The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) launched the new AI/ML-based chatbot, ‘Aadhaar Mitra’ for a better resident experience.

The chatbot has enhanced features like checking Aadhaar enrollment/update status, tracking of Aadhaar PVC card status, and information on enrollment centre location. Residents can also register their grievances and track them using the bot.

“#ResidentFirst#UIDAI’s New AI/ML-based chat support is now available for better resident interaction! Now Residents can track #Aadhaar PVC card status, register & track grievances, etc," UIDAI tweeted.

UIDAI placed top among all Group A ministries, departments, and autonomous bodies for resolving public grievances in the rankings report published by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) for the month of October 2022. This is the third month in a row that UIDAI has topped the rankings.

“UIDAI has a robust grievance redressal mechanism comprising of UIDAI HQ, its Regional Offices, Technology Centre, and engaged contact centre partners. UIDAI has been a facilitator for both ease of living and ease of doing business and it has been continuously striving to make Aadhaar holders experience progressively better," the Ministry of Electronics & IT had said in a press release.

“The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out advanced and futuristic Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents," the ministry added.

The new CRM solution has the capacity to support multi-channels like phone call, email, chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in through which the grievances can be lodged, tracked and resolved effectively.