Decoding ‘Amrit Kaal’ from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2023 speech

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February presented the Union Budget for 2023-24. During her Union Budget 2023-24 speech, like a refrain in a poetry, Sitharaman kept on mentioning 'Amit Kaal'.

"This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in the previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all," FM Sitharaman said during her speech.

While the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government had divided their governance into several ‘Kaal’, for example- Kartavya Kaal (mentioned by PM Modi during the BJP national two day meet), similarly, the Union Finanace Minister also reiterated the mention of ‘Amrit Kaal’ during the Union budget speech.

Here is a detailed look at what this means.

Amrit Kaal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on 15 August 2021, first used the term Amrit Kaal, on the event of the 75th year of Independence. PM Modi in his speech had laid out a roadmap for India for the next 25 years, the Amrit Kaal.

The word Amrit in Sanskrit refers to an elixir that grants immortality in ancient Indian texts, Kaal means a time period. Amrit kaal in terms of a time period has often been considered pious and best to start something new.

Put together Amrit Kaal aims at bettering the lives of Indians and bridging the development gap between villages and cities, according to the speeches delivered by PM Modi.

The Amrit Kaal for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government also aims to usher in the latest technology and digitization and reduce government interference in public life.

PM Modi had said, "While India has made rapid strides, there should be a 'saturation' of development and 100 percent accomplishments with every village having roads, every family having a bank account, every eligible person having health insurance, card, and gas connection."

Calling this period a "culmination of hard work, sacrifice and austerity", he said that this is a period of 25 years to get back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery.

Sitharaman's Amrit Kaal:

“The Indian economy is on the right track and heading towards a bright future. India's global profile is rising due to world-class digital infrastructure and proactive role in frontier areas," she pointed out.

In her speech, she said, "This Budget lays a futuristic 'Amrit Kaal' for women, youth and marginalised communities, big public investment for infrastructure guided by PM Gati Shakti, productivity enhancement, energy transition and climate action and financing of investments."

"Our vision for the Amrit Kaal includes a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy, with strong public finances and a robust financial sector. To achieve this 'janbhagidari' through 'sabka saath, sabka prayaas' is essential," the finance minister said.

Saptarishi of Amrit Kaal:

While presenting the Union Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman mentioned inclusive development, last mile growth, green growth, youth power, etc as the seven priorities of Budget 2023.

"The adopts the following seven priorities, they complement each other and act as the Saptarishi, guiding us through the ‘Amrit Kaal’. They are: inclusive development, infrastructure and investment, reaching the last mile, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power, financial sector," said Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech.