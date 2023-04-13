What is Arcturus COVID variant? All you need to know about ‘new’ strain in India2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Some experts have attributed India's recent rise in COVID-19 cases to this variant.
India reported 10,158 COVID-19 cases on Thursday - the highest in nearly eight months - as several states ramped up preventive measures yet again. While officials insist that new strains circulating within the country do not have higher clinical severity, the ‘Arcturus’ variant has become a buzzword in recent days.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×