India reported 10,158 COVID-19 cases on Thursday - the highest in nearly eight months - as several states ramped up preventive measures yet again. While officials insist that new strains circulating within the country do not have higher clinical severity, the ‘Arcturus’ variant has become a buzzword in recent days.

What exactly is the Arcturus variant of COVID-19?

While considered to be significantly more transmissible than its predecessors, Arcturus is not exactly a newly discovered variant. The name - presumably given by variant trackers - is an alternative for the existing XBB.1.16 strain.

With cases rising in several parts of the world, the World Health Organization has dubbed it ‘one to watch’.

“The virus has not settled into a predictable pattern. It continues to evolve. Omicron is the variant of concern that remains dominant worldwide and there are still more than 600 sublineages of Omicron that are in circulation. One of the variants that we are monitoring is XBB1.16. It's actually very similar in profile to the XBB.1.5. It has one additional mutation in the spike protein," explained WHO's COVID-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove during a recent presser.

How is it different from earlier strains?

The Arcturus variant is currently being monitored by the World Health Organization and has shown increased infectivity and potential increased pathogenicity in laboratory studies. According to a recent University of Tokyo study, Arcturus is nearly 1.2 times as transmissible as XBB.15 ‘Kraken’ variant - considered the most infectious subvariant until now.

How many cases have been reported in India?

India currently has 44,998 active COVID-19 cases. In March this year, the Arcturus variant was detected in 76 samples across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found.

While the exact number remains unknown, some experts have attributed the ongoing surge in cases to this variant.

(With inputs from agencies)