What is the baby Ariha case? All you need to know as MEA takes matter up with German authorities
More than a year after German authorities separated an Indian toddler from her parents, India continues to make efforts to reunite the family. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Saturday the Indian embassy remained in touch with the family and German authorities to find a way forward. Earlier in December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had conveyed concerns over the baby to his German counterpart.
