What is Blue Aadhaar card? How to apply and other key details
As the name suggests the Blue Aadhaar card is blue in colour, unlike the regular white Aadhaar card for adults. No biometric data is required for a child below 5 years. His/her UID is processed based on the demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents
Aadhaar is not only one of the most vital KYC documents in the country for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes, but also considered to be an important identity proof document across sectors as it includes important details of citizens like full name, permanent address, and date of birth, linked to a unique 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).