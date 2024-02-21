What is Blue Aadhaar card? How to apply and other key details

Aadhaar is not only one of the most vital KYC documents in the country for availing of government subsidies and benefits of various government-run welfare schemes, but also considered to be an important identity proof document across sectors as it includes important details of citizens like full name, permanent address, and date of birth, linked to a unique 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018, the UIDAI introduced the concept of the ‘Baal Aadhaar’ card specifically tailored for children under the age of five. As the name suggests the Baal Aadhaar card is blue in colour, unlike the regular white Aadhaar card for adults. This card also contains a 12-digit unique identification number for a child below 5 years.

Blue Aadhaar card: Is Biometric data required? Unlike adults, no biometric data of the child is required for issuing the card. His/her UID is processed based on the demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. But the child needs to update his/her biometric data of ten fingers, iris and facial photographs, when he/she turns five and again at the age of 15, otherwise the card will become invalid.

The biometric data update for the teen Aadhaar cardholders is free.

According to UIDAI, parents can apply for Baal Aadhaar for a newborn. They can use the birth certificate or the discharge slip of the hospital as a valid document for enrolling the child. They can also use the school ID of their children to enrol for the Baal Aadhaar card.

Blue Aadhaar card: Significance The card opens doors to a plethora of government assistance programmes. It also facilitates the provision of EWS scholarships while aiding the government in distinguishing between fraudulent and legitimate students. Moreover, many schools are now mandating the presentation of Blue Aadhaar cards during the admission process.

A step-by-step guide to registering for the Blue Aadhaar: Visit the UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in Go to the Aadhaar card registration option. Enter the child’s name, the parent/guardian’s phone number, and other essential information. Select an appointment slot for Blue Aadhaar card registration. Book an appointment at the nearest enrollment centre. Visit the enrollment centre with your child. Carry important documents including your Aadhaar card, address proof, and the child's birth certificate. Provide your Aadhaar details as they will be linked with the UID of the child. Only a photograph of the child will be taken; no biometric data is needed. Next, the document verification process starts. You will get a message on your registered mobile number about the completion of the process. Collect the acknowledgement slip. A Blue Aadhaar card will be issued in your child's name within 60 days of verification.

