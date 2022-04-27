What is Blue Aadhaar card? How to apply, other details

Unlike adults, no biometrics will be captured for a child below 5 years. His/her UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of parents. But the child needs to update his/her biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photographs, when he/she turns 5 and again at the age of 15 otherwise it becomes invalid after the child crosses 5 years of age. The biometric update for the teen Aadhaar cardholders is free.

