What is brain-eating amoeba? 9-year-old girl dies in Kerala’s Kozhikode

Amoebic encephalitis, a rare brain infection, was found to be the cause of a nine-year-old girl's death two days ago in this north Kerala district, health officials confirmed on Saturday.

Advertisement

A senior health official said that the girl was admitted to a hospital due to fever on August 13, but as her condition worsened quickly, she was shifted to the Kozhikode medical college on August 14 where she died the same day.

The search is on to identify the water body, such as a pond or lake, from where the child, a resident of Thamarassery, contracted the pathogen.

The official said it was probably the fourth case of the rare brain infection reported from the district this year.

Also Read | Soap recall: Contaminated products may cause deadly infections

What is Amoebic encephalitis aka brain-eating amoeba? The N fowleri amoeba is a microscopic organism found around the world. If someone is infected with N fowleri, it causes what’s called primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a serious infection of the brain.

Advertisement

One of the world’s most dangerous water-borne microorganisms, commonly called a “brain-eating amoeba,” is caused by a free-living amoeba, amoebic encephalitis.

It is a deadly infection that is typically contracted from freshwater sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, and generally only lives in warm waters between 25 and 40°C.

Symptoms of brain-eating amoeba Symptoms include a sore throat, headache, hallucinations, confusion, vomiting, fever, neck stiffness, changes to taste and smell, and seizures.

The incubation period of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis – the time between infection and symptoms appearing – typically ranges from three to seven days.

Tragically, this illness is nearly always fatal, even if someone receives medical attention quickly. Death typically occurs about five days after symptoms begin.

Advertisement

How does someone get infected by the brain-eating amoeba? The route of infection is very unusual and quite specific. The brain-eating amoeba infects the brain through a person’s nose, passing through a protective membrane called the nasal epithelium.

This is an important physical barrier and allows the amoeba to travel to the brain through the olfactory nerve, which is responsible for our sense of smell.

The infection then kills brain tissue and causes swelling of the brain, termed cerebral oedema. Infections occur in people when infected water travels up their nose. Even water sports in affected waterways can be dangerous.

Most cases involve children and young people who have swum in infected waters. The majority of cases occur in males, with an average age of 14.

Advertisement

Also Read | The race to find a measles treatment as infections surge

Can we get an infection from the amoeba in drinking water? It’s important to note you can’t get primary amoebic meningoencephalitis from drinking contaminated water.

But any activity that allows infected water to enter a person’s nose is potentially dangerous. This can happen during a bath or a shower.

Some people flush their nasal passages to clear congestion related to allergies or a viral infection. This has been linked to infections with N fowleri.

If you’re going to flush your nasal passages, you should use a sterile saline solution.

Even young children playing with hoses, sprinklers or water activities could be at risk.