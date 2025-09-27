What is BSNL's ‘swadeshi’ 4G network — 10 things to know about project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's (BSNL) indigenously developed 4G network stack on Saturday, September 27, making India one of the few countries who produce their own telecom equipment including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China.

The project aligns with the PM's vision of self-reliance and a ‘Digital India,’ bridging the digital divide and empowering rural communities.

"The launch reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said.

More details on Swadeshi 4G network The Swadeshi 4G network is fully software driven, cloud based and equipped with future-ready design which is seamlessly upgradable to 5G.

The BSNL network towers under this project have been spread across multiple states, such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar.

BSNL’s indigenous 4G services are designed to benefit tribal regions, remote villages, and hilly areas the most.

PM Modi also unveiled India's 100% 4G saturation network through digital Bharat Nidhi, where 29,000 villages have already been connected as part of the 4G saturation project.

After this launch, around 26,700 unconnected villages, including 2,472 in Odisha, in remote, border and left-wing extremism-affected areas will also receive connection.

These new installations are set to serve over 2 million new subscribers across India.

The project also aims to support e-governance, digital payments, online education, telemedicine and other citizen-centric applications, thereby enhancing India's digital presence.

Alongside the 4G stack, the prime minister also commissioned over 97,500 mobile towers, including 92,600 4G-enabled sites built at a cost of approximately ₹ 37,000 crore.

37,000 crore. These BSNL towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

This project marks India's entry in the ranks of the world’s top telecom equipment manufacturers. What does this project mean for common people? The project aims to build connectivity in the entire country, so each and every citizen can access digital benefits irrespective of their geography and background.

“Students in Bihar will now have seamless access to world-class online education. Farmers in Punjab will receive real-time updates on Mandi prices. Soldiers stationed in Kashmir will remain connected with their loved ones. Entrepreneurs across the North East will be empowered with access to international expertise and funding,” Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said.