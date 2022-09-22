Meesho will have an 11-day break from October 22 to November 1. The company has come up with such an effort for the second year in a row. After the hectic holiday shopping season, employees will be able to entirely unplug from work and put their mental health first thanks to the industry-first project Reset and Recharge.

Also Read: Waitress gets ₹2.4 lakh tip; now customer wants it back

The move, which places a strong emphasis on employees' overall well-being, is a reflection of Meesho's efforts to create a people-centric workplace and one that truly looks out for its most valuable resource: its employees, especially in a time when burn-out and anxiety have surfaced as major challenges for the workforce. The company, with the Reset and Recharge policy, plans to create “a dynamic workplace built on the pillars of employee flexibility and empowerment".

What is burn-out?

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), burn-out is a syndrome brought on by ongoing workplace stress that has not been effectively controlled. It has a few dimensions: feeling of tiredness or low energy, a growing mental distance from one's job, thoughts of pessimism or cynicism about one's career and diminished professional efficiency.

Difference between burn-out and depression

Studies frequently indicate a strong positive association between depression and exhaustion. Burn-out can be used as a predictor to depressive symptoms in work life.

Also Read: Over 64% consider moonlighting an ‘ethical’ practice

A 1981 research study by DC. Glass and JD McKnight addressed the relation and distinction between burn-out and depression by conducting a systematic literature review of 18 studies. The total number of participants in these studies exceeded 4,800.

Also Read: When Sourav Ganguly won Saqlain Mushtaq’s heart with this kind gesture

Despite being depleted of necessary energy, persons with high levels of burn-out behave more lively and appear to enjoy things and situations than depressive people do. They are less likely to have suicidal ideas while they experience more realistic guilt feelings. They frequently struggle to fall asleep, in contrast to depressed people's propensity to wake up early.