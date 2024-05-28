What is causing severe heatwaves in Delhi, Mumbai, other big cities? New study explains factors causing heat stress
What is causing severe heatwaves in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai? A new study explains the factors contributing to heat stress in urban areas this summer.
An analysis of six megacities in India — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai — revealed that nighttime temperatures are not cooling down at the rate they used to during 2001-10. The analysis also highlighted the factors causing increased heat stress in urban cities.