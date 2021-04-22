What is causing vaccine inequity in the world?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the pandemic rages through the world, rich nations are seen acting in ways that are putting developing nations at a disadvantage when it comes to vaccinating their populations. The problems relate to vaccine production and access, including affordability. Mint explains
How does US law impact production?
US President Joe Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office and asked officials to use the Defence Production Act (DPA) to direct private firms to prioritize orders from the federal government. Thus vaccine production in India, which banks on raw materials from countries like the US, takes a hit. Earlier this month, Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Adar Poonawalla appealed to Biden “to lift the embargo of raw material exports" so that his firm could boost production. SII manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Covovax developed by a US firm Novavax.