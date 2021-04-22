What is causing vaccine inequity in the world?

How does US law impact production?

US President Joe Biden has set a goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office and asked officials to use the Defence Production Act (DPA) to direct private firms to prioritize orders from the federal government. Thus vaccine production in India, which banks on raw materials from countries like the US, takes a hit. Earlier this month, Serum Institute of India’s (SII’s) Adar Poonawalla appealed to Biden “to lift the embargo of raw material exports" so that his firm could boost production. SII manufactures Oxford-AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Covovax developed by a US firm Novavax.