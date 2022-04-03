What is common between RRR and India's economy? Piyush Goyal answers

During a press conference the Union Minister for Commerce said that India's economy is also breaking ‘record after records’ as India's export figure reached $418 bn for Financial Year 2021-22.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took an interesting take on India's economy. "I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record", the union minister said at a press conference.

During a press conference the Union Minister for Commerce said that India's economy is also breaking 'record after records' as India's export figure reached $418 bn for Financial Year 2021-22.

India's merchandise exports rise to a record $418 billion in 2021-22 fiscal, according to official data released by ministry of commerce and industry on Sunday.

Outbound shipments touched an all-time high of $40 billion in a month in March 2022, Piyush Goyal told reporters. Exports stood at $34 billion in March 2021.

Merchandise exports were worth $292 billion in FY21. India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted $400 billion mark on March 23 this year.

Goyal said that the export target of $400 billion was met nine days in advance and was significantly higher than the previous high of $330 billion came during 2018-19.

The key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.

The top five export destinations are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Hailing the country's success in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

On the other hand S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" has set the cash registers ringing by earning over ₹672 crore worldwide in 6 days.

In fact, it has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the director's 2015 film Baahubali, which till now was the highest grosser from the south.

Now it is anticipated that the movie would be crossing the ₹700 crore barrier within its first week. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film has also managed to break all the records becoming the biggest film in the post-pandemic time.

