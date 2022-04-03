What is common between RRR and India's economy? Piyush Goyal answers

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Goyal said that the export target of $400 billion was met nine days in advance and was significantly higher than the previous high of $330 billion came during 2018-19.
The key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
The top five export destinations are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.
Hailing the country’s success in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this is a key milestone in India’s 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.
On the other hand S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" has set the cash registers ringing by earning over ₹672 crore worldwide in 6 days.
In fact, it has already crossed the lifetime earnings of the director's 2015 film Baahubali, which till now was the highest grosser from the south.
Now it is anticipated that the movie would be crossing the ₹700 crore barrier within its first week. Meanwhile, the Hindi version of the film has also managed to break all the records becoming the biggest film in the post-pandemic time.
