What is credit and debit card tokenization? Why is it the need of the hour?

Credit and debit card tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive data with a token, a randomly generated, one-of-a-kind placeholder, from the company's internal network. In order to provide a higher level of protection for both the customer and the business, this token is used to access, retrieve, and maintain a customer's credit and debit card information. This credit and debit card security precaution is being adopted by an increasing number of businesses nationwide. Many people think it's simple to use, safer than end-to-end encryption, and reasonably priced.