What is 400 million litre water replenishment project for Yamuna river that Amazon is funding?

Amazon has launched its first-ever water replenishment project in the Yamuna River watershed to tackle water scarcity and over-extraction of groundwater in in the national capital

This project is part of Amazon's water conservation iniatiaves running across India which already include major lake restoration efforts and community water solutions benefiting over 1 million people since 2020, the firm said in a statement.

The Delhi initiative is expected to replenish more than 400 million litres of water annually once completed, and is part of Amazon's commitment to return more water to communities in India than it uses in its direct operations by 2027, the statement said.

New Delhi faces significant water management challenges, with water supply issues impacting the daily lives of residents and operations of businesses throughout the capital region.

Amazon’s project in New Delhi, featuring a groundwater recharge programme, was announced at Amazon's inaugural Water Dialogues in the national capital on 6 June. The event was a thought leadership initiative that put together key stakeholders in the water industry.

What is the New Delhi Water Project? The New Delhi water project, in cooperation with social enterprise and developer of ecosystem restoration projects, Hasten Regeneration, combines the rehabilitation of existing infrastructure—including check dams and ponds—with the construction of new water-saving structures, like percolation pits and recharge shafts.

Maximise direct benefits to Delhi's water security Additionally, planting vegetation around these structures can help to prevent erosion, increase the moisture in soil, and improve local landscapes. Sites will be selected within the Yamuna River watershed with the goal of maximising direct benefits to New Delhi's water security, Amazon said in a statement.

“The inaugural Water Dialogues 2025 in Delhi marks an important step in advancing collaboration around India’s pressing water challenges. It reflects the growing recognition that water stewardship is a shared responsibility. We welcome this effort and see it as an opportunity to encourage greater private sector engagement in delivering inclusive, community-driven solutions, especially in water-stressed urban and peri-urban regions,” Sasmit Patra, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) said.

For this groundwater recharge water project, Hasten Regeneration will collaborate with India-based non-governmental organization Arpan Seva Sansthan, and Clear Water Dynamics, a Bangalore based consultancy firm specialising in water engineering

Our country faces critical water challenges, with groundwater levels in New Delhi declining at an alarming rate.