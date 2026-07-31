What is Delhi's Property Aadhaar Card? Rekha Gupta Govt's proposed land records bill explained

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government will soon introduce a Delhi Land Records Bill 2026, under which it will conduct a survey of all residential and commercial properties in both rural and urban areas and digitise the records.

The government will introduce ‘Property Aadhaar cards’ for each property in the national capital as per the bill, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Office announced on 30 July.

This unique family property card, to be provided to every household in Delhi, will have details of the particular family, its caste, occupation, details about welfare schemes the family is availing and vaccination records.

The idea is to link the digitised land records to this card and thus create a unified database of Delhi’s households to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes, healthcare benefits and other government services.

Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026 soon The Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, is likely to be brought before the Cabinet for its approval soon. Although it is unlikely to be tabled in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Monsoon session, it is expected to be passed later in a special session called for specifically for this purpose, Gupta's office said.

Once the law comes into force, every property in Delhi will undergo a scientific survey and a comprehensive digital record will be created which will eventually pave way for issuing a unique 'Property Aadhaar Card'.

Also Read | Pellet guns at CJP Protest: SC says graded response required in some cases

Under the exercise, a scientific survey of every property in the city will be conducted first. After a successful SVAMITVA card pilot in 30 rural villages, a modern digital land records system will be rolled out across Delhi, Chief Minister's office said.

The SVAMITVA scheme pilot phase (2020–2021) was an initial testing period implemented across 9 states before its nationwide launch. It focused on using drone technology to map rural residential properties and establish clear legal ownership

Building on this experience, the Delhi government will now undertake a comprehensive survey of land and properties across the National Capital Territory, it said.

What does the Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026 propose? Under the proposed Delhi Land Records Bill, 2026, the exercise will extend beyond villages to cover every residential, commercial and other category of property in urban areas as well, the CMO said.

A digital record will be created for every floor of every building, ensuring that no property in the capital remains outside the scope of the exercise, it said.

Also Read | Delhi govt cuts processing time for 84 online services; check details

Rekha Gupta's office said that for decades, the absence of a systematic land records system has caused difficulties in proving ownership, property transactions, inheritance, securing loans, building plan approvals and resolving disputes pending before courts.

With the new system in place, authenticated digital property records will be available, eliminating ambiguity, improving transparency and significantly reducing land-related disputes.

With the new system in place, authenticated digital property records will be available, eliminating ambiguity, improving transparency and significantly reducing land-related disputes, the office said.