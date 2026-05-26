What is digital nomad visa for Indians? Who can apply? Which Country to Go? Explained

The way people work has changed dramatically over the past few years. Remote work is no longer a temporary arrangement for millions of professionals. It has become a long-term career path and lifestyle choice.

In response, governments around the world have created a new visa category specifically for remote workers. It is called the digital nomad visa. Over 70 countries now offer some version of it.

What is Nomad Visa? A digital nomad visa is a temporary permit that allows visitors to stay in a country while they work remotely. Most of them last 12 months, with the option to extend the stay. It is different from a tourist visa in two important ways.

A tourist visa limits your stay to a short period, usually 90 days. It also technically does not allow you to work while you are in the country. A digital nomad visa removes both of those restrictions. Some countries offer additional benefits, such as tax exemptions, with a digital nomad visa.

Who Can Apply? These visas are usually granted to anyone who can prove they have sufficient funds to support themselves while working for a company outside the issuing country. You must typically be employed by a foreign company.

Or, you may run your own business registered outside the country you wish to live in. You cannot use this visa to seek local employment in the host country.

They will ask you to gather the necessary documents, such as copies of a valid passport, proof of your ability to work remotely, proof of income, accommodation confirmations, and so on. Most countries will allow you to apply online. Others require you to go to the closest Embassy or Consulate to fill out your application.

Also Read | Spain mulling to launch Digital Nomad visa for int'l remote workers in Jan 2023

The tax situation regarding a digital nomad visa is complicated. It varies from country to country. Some countries will expect you to pay full tax while others will have special rates or tax reductions.

Some countries will even have no taxes for digital nomads. Generally, if you stay in a country for fewer than 183 days in a calendar year, many nations will not treat you as a tax resident.

Which Country to Visit? The choices span every continent. Here is a regional overview of some of the most popular options available right now.

Europe Europe has the widest selection of digital nomad visas. Estonia made history when it became the world's first country to introduce an official digital nomad visa program in 2020. Spain's Digital Nomad Visa, formally launched in 2023 under its Startup Act, offers a 20% tax cap and a path to permanent residency.

Portugal offers two residency options: the D8 Digital Nomad Visa for active income earners and the D7 Passive Income Visa, both of which provide a clear path to permanent residency and citizenship after five years.

Greece is considered the easiest European digital nomad visa to obtain and offers a 50% tax break for up to seven years. Georgia stands out as one of the most open countries, offering its programme at no cost to citizens of over 95 countries.

Asia and Middle East Thailand launched the Long-Term Residence Visa after COVID-19. It allows people to stay for up to a decade though it is highly selective. Japan now issues a six-month digital nomad visa, with holders exempt from Japanese income tax on foreign earnings.

Malaysia launched its DE Rantau Nomad Pass in October 2022, granting visa holders privileged access to coworking facilities and other services.

Dubai's Remote Working Visa Scheme allows qualifying individuals to enjoy most of the same rights as other residents, with no sponsorship required.

The Americas Brazil was the first country in South America to release a digital nomad visa, launching it in January 2022. It offers a path to citizenship after 4 years. Colombia launched its official Digital Nomad Visa in late 2022. It requires only $1,100 in monthly income, making it one of the most accessible options globally.

Costa Rica's digital nomad visa is one of the most accessible. It provides access to public healthcare. Uruguay stands out for having no minimum income requirement.

The Caribbean The Caribbean has emerged as a strong cluster of nomad-friendly destinations. The Cayman Islands' Global Citizen Concierge Program is the longest remote work visa on the market, valid for up to two years. It includes unlimited trips in and out of the country. Bermuda's Work From Bermuda certificate allows remote workers to live and work tax-free for 12 months.

Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica all offer similar programmes with family-inclusive options.

Africa and Oceania South Africa offers a one-year renewable digital nomad visa with no local income tax on foreign earnings. Mauritius offers its digital nomad visa entirely free of charge, welcoming citizens from over 100 countries.

Australia and New Zealand do not have dedicated digital nomad visas. But, they offer working holiday and temporary resident options that serve a similar purpose.

Is Digital Nomad Visa Right for You? If you wish to stay longer and truly enjoy everything a country has to offer while you work remotely, these visas are the way to go. Not only can you staymuch longer than with a tourist visa, but you can also enjoy tax benefits and experience life as a local.

However, if you prefer moving frequently and do not intend to settle in one place for a year, a standard tourist visa may serve you better.