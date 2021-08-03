New Delhi: e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless person- and purpose-specific digital payment solution launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference on Monday.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that the e-RUPI voucher is going to play a huge role in making DBT more effective in digital transactions in the country and will give a new dimension to digital governance. This will help everyone in targeted, transparent and leakage-free delivery. He said e-RUPI is a symbol of how India is progressing by connecting people’s lives with technology.

"Going ahead, e-RUPI will help enhance the percolation of various schemes of the government at the ground level. It will speed up as well as ease the process of social welfare schemes and also help increase the private sector's efficiency in corporate social responsibility activities," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sanjay Aggarwal said, PTI reported.

The voucher system will enable all beneficiaries, including feature phone users, to benefit through this mechanism and it will also be an excellent tool for the corporates, through which they can extend employee and community welfare schemes, CII President T V Narendran said, PTI reported.

What is e-RUPI?

It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

It has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the department of financial services, health ministry and the National Health Authority.

How to use e-RUPI vouchers

These vouchers are like e-gift cards, which are prepaid in nature. The code of the cards can be shared either via SMS or the OR code can be shared. These e-vouchers will be person and purpose-specific. Even if one does not have a bank account or a digital payment app or a smartphone can benefit from these vouchers.

Where will e-RUPI vouchers be used?

These vouchers will be used mostly for health-related payments. Corporates can issue these vouchers for their employees.

List of banks that are live with e-RUPI

InfrasoftTech provides an e-RUPI technology stack to banks by helping them in implementing the technology - right from integration with the existing systems to deployment as per their target beneficiaries.

Currently, it is working with two of the 11 live banks as per NPCI. It is shortly adding more client banks with e-RUPI features.

The two banks are Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda.

