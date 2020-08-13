Honouring the tax payers, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today launched the programme 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' through a video conference today. The PM launched Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers Charter from today. Whereas, Faceless Appeal service will come into force on September 25. What does Faceless Assessment Scheme mean?

The Faceless Assessment Scheme aims to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department. Take a look at the features of the Faceless Assessment Scheme here:

Selection of a tax payer only through system using data analytics and AI

Abolition of territorial jurisdiction which means a tax payer may belong to one city but the ITR may be assessed in some other city through random selection by computer.

Automated random allocation of cases

Central issuance of notices with Document Identification No.(DNI)

No physical interface and no need to visit the Income Tax Office

Team based assessments and team based review

Draft assessment order in one city, review in another city and finalisation in third city.

Exceptions to Faceless Assessment

The exceptions to the Faceless Assessment includes, serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive and search matters. The system also excludes international taxation and Black Money Act & Benami Property.

Prime Minister in his video conference has urged tax payers to come forward and pay taxes as part of their responsibility.

"Those who are able to pay tax but are not paying taxes, should come forward with self-motivation. This is my request," said PM.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via