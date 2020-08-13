Income tax: Faceless assessment scheme, exclusions explained

Income tax: Faceless assessment scheme, exclusions explained1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
The Faceless Assessment Scheme aims to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Faceless Assessment Scheme aims to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department.
Honouring the tax payers, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today launched the programme 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' through a video conference today. The PM launched Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers Charter from today. Whereas, Faceless Appeal service will come into force on September 25. What does Faceless Assessment Scheme mean?
Honouring the tax payers, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today launched the programme 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring the Honest' through a video conference today. The PM launched Faceless Assessment and Taxpayers Charter from today. Whereas, Faceless Appeal service will come into force on September 25. What does Faceless Assessment Scheme mean?
The Faceless Assessment Scheme aims to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department. Take a look at the features of the Faceless Assessment Scheme here:
The Faceless Assessment Scheme aims to eliminate the human interface between the taxpayer and the income tax department. Take a look at the features of the Faceless Assessment Scheme here:
Exceptions to Faceless Assessment
The exceptions to the Faceless Assessment includes, serious frauds, major tax evasion, sensitive and search matters. The system also excludes international taxation and Black Money Act & Benami Property.
Prime Minister in his video conference has urged tax payers to come forward and pay taxes as part of their responsibility.
"Those who are able to pay tax but are not paying taxes, should come forward with self-motivation. This is my request," said PM.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated