What is faecal bacteria, contaminating Maha Kumbh’s Sangam waters? All you need to know, from risks to side-effects

As crores of devotees arrive daily in Prayagraj for holy dip at Sangam during Maha Kumbh 2025, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has detected high levels of faecal coliform bacteria in the Ganga waters.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the CPCB has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) confirming high levels of faecal bacteria in Ganga waters.

The river is heavily polluted with faecal coliform bacteria, mainly due to the dumping of large amounts of untreated sewage.

Faecal coliform bacteria are present in the Ganga near Prayagraj above the safe limit of 2,500 units per 100 millilitres; hence, the river is dangerous for those entering it, reported HT, citing CPCB report.

The report comes amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, during which over 50 crore devotees have already dipped into the Sangam waters. Here are all the details about the bacteria.

What is faecal coliform bacteria? Faecal coliform bacteria are organisms found in the faeces or waste produced by all warm-blooded animals and humans. They are generally found inside human intestines. One possible way of water contamination due to this bacteria is the presence of human and animal excreta in water.

According to an official document released by the Bureau of Indian Standards, total coliform bacteria are not acceptable indicators of the cleanliness or quality of water.The report added that the bacteria is present in “almost all untreated supplies”.

What are the risks of faecal coliform bacteria? According to an HT report, the presence of coliform bacteria can indicate that the water may also contain harmful pathogens like viruses, parasites, or other bacteria. These pathogens generally originate from faecal matter or stool.

