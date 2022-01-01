The first case of "florona" disease, which is assumed to be a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza, has been detected in Israel. On Thursday, Arab News said in a tweet, Israel records first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza.

Earlier this week, a pregnant woman was found infected with florona, which is the first case of the disease. Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported, as quoted by Hindusthan Times, that the young woman was not vaccinated

The disease is not a new variant but it is having flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Israeli doctors said Florona is being studied as Isreal has seen a surge in influenza cases in the last few weeks.

Dr Nahla Abdel Wahab, a doctor at Cairo University Hospital, told Israeli media that Florona may indicate a major breakdown of the immunity system as two viruses are entering the human body at the same time.

This comes at a time when the entire world is battling with the surge of Omicron variant of COVID-19. The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1,431 today up from 1270 on Friday in India showing a rise of more than 32% .

4th vaccine in Israel

Meanwhile, Israel's national health providers began administering fourth vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Friday to individuals with compromised immune systems.

The Health Ministry's Director-General Nachman Ash today okayed the boosters for immuno-suppressed people due to the Omicron infection wave, so long as at least four months have passed since their third shot, Time of Israel reported.

On Friday morning Ash also approved vaccines for elderly patients at geriatric facilities. The ministry said this was done "due to concerns of outbreaks at such facilities, and the risk to the health and lives of residents," the publication said.

Isreal is reported a continuous rise in COVID-19 cases.

As per the new data from the Health Ministry nearly 5,000 new cases were diagnosed on Thursday.

