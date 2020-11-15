What is fuelling the growth of FASTags

FASTag is an electronic toll connection device fixed on the windshield of a vehicle. It uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology that provides users an effortless cross-over at toll plazas without waiting/halting. It is currently operational across more than 700 state and national highways across the country and will be soon made available at petrol pumps and can be used to pay parking fees at malls, airports and other private parking lots.