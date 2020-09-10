What is GDP, explained with an idli

GDP is the buzzword currently; let's look at GDP and its constituents to understand what factors will play crucial role if the GDP is to be revived!! So, What is GDP? Imagine there is an island called 'ABC' where only four people reside, a farmer, a grocery seller, an idli-wallah and a fertilizer manufacturer. The farmer sells rice, methi (fenugreek) seeds and urad dal to the grocery man. The grocery man converts rice into flour and sources some other materials like cooking oil from the neighbouring island. The idli-wallah buys this stuff from our grocerier and makes some delicious Idlis which are bought by the farmer for a fair price.