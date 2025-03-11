Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional Bihari welcome in Mauritius by the Indian diaspora on Tuesday. Women welcomed him with a Bihari cultural performance known as Geet Gawai. The PM is on a two-day visit to the island nation.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations," PM Modi posted on X.

“Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It’s commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius,” the PM wrote in another post.

What is Geet Gawai Geet Gawain is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

In recognition of its cultural significance, Geet Gawai was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in December 2016.

Geet Gawai holds deep significance in life events, especially weddings, where it begins with invocations to deities.

A pre-wedding ceremony Traditionally, Geet Gawai takes place at the home of the bride or groom and involve female family members sorting items like turmeric, rice, grass and money in a piece of cloth. Meanwhile, other members continue to sing songs honouring Hindu gods and goddesses.

After the site is sanctified, the mother of the bride or the groom honours musical instruments to be played at the ceremony. Uplifting songs are then performed with everyone joining in to sing and dance.

The practice is passed down from one generation to another by observation, teaching houses, participation, and academics.

PM's two-day visit The PM landed in Mauritius on Tuesday and was welcomed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam with a garland.

"Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors," the PM posted on X.

"Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening," the post said.