What is GitHub’s role in the Bulli Bai controversy?

Code repositories are meant to help development worldwide. For in-stance, developers can download the source code for Android and use it to build their own version. A startup can quickly get codes that would help them add a new feature to their app or service through a code repository. In March, GitHub said India is the fastest growing country in terms of new developers contributing to open-source coding. The same code that was used to host fake auctions on Bulli Bai could theoretically be used to make a legitimate and useful auction app.