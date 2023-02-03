‘What is govt's role in Adani row?': BJP MP Jethmalani slams calls for JPC probe

As Opposition leaders clamoured for a debate on the Adani issue in Parliament, others have questioned their reasoning. Senior advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday asked what the Narendra Modi government has to do with the Hindenburg-Adani issue.

"What does the government have to do with this? Nobody has said what the government's role is in this. LIC (Life Insurance Corporation) is an independent organisation. They have decided to make some investments," he told news agency PTI.

The senior advocate also noted that any possible wrongdoing on the part of Adani Group would be probed by Sebi and RBI. As such, the demand for a JPC probe was “not justified".

Also read: Govt doesn't want to discuss: Shashi Tharoor takes dig at Centre over Adani row

Meanwhile, Adani's former lawyer and ex-solicitor general of India Harish Salve recently claimed that nobody was happy with the way Indian businessmen were making their presence felt at a global level. In an interview with India Today the advocate noted that India did not have the legal framework to successfully pursue a case against the US-based Hindenburg.

As he put it, the allegations against Adani would be probed and eventually proven false, but while confidence could be rebuilt, Hindenburg would remain scot-free.

Over the past two days, Opposition leaders have repeatedly called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or an enquiry under the supervision of the Chief Justice of India into the alleged ‘scam’. Critics had earlier alleged that investments by LIC in the Adani Group were made at the behest of the Modi government. The Opposition said that the company's recent stock market rout had threatened the value of investments made by LIC and public sector banks.

The Adani Group has lost over $100 billion in value since a US-based short seller released its damning report last week. Hindenburg claims that the Indian company indulged in financial and accounting fraud - charges that the group has dismissed as malicious lies.

(With inputs from agencies)