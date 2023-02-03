‘What is govt's role in Adani row?': BJP MP Jethmalani slams calls for JPC probe
The senior advocate noted that any possible wrongdoing on the part of Adani Group would be probed by Sebi and RBI. As such, the demand for a JPC probe was “not justified”.
As Opposition leaders clamoured for a debate on the Adani issue in Parliament, others have questioned their reasoning. Senior advocate and BJP Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday asked what the Narendra Modi government has to do with the Hindenburg-Adani issue.
