Authorities in Pune have detected at least 22 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome — leading to a detailed survey of patients. Most of these cases were detected in the Sinhgad Road area of the city in three or four separate hospitals. The rare immunological nerve disorder is typically seen in individuals following an infection with a virus or bacteria. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Officials said that the health department within Pune Municipal Corporation had sent samples from the affected patients to ICMR-NIV for testing. Most of the suspected patients are aged between 12 and 30 years. There is only one case involving a 59-year-old patient who is currently undergoing treatment.

“Reports of suspected Guillain-Barré syndrome cases have surfaced in the last two days. We have initiated a detailed probe and constituted an expert panel. We have also sent samples of these suspected cases to ICMR-NIV for further investigation," said Dr Nina Borade — chief of the civic health department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘No need for panic’ According to Dr Nina Borade — chief of the civic health department — GBS is typically preceded by bacterial and viral infections that weaken immunity of patients. The officials noted that there was no ‘separate treatment’ for the ailment — with supportive care such as antibiotics, IV fluids, and treatments for paralysis playing a key role.

"It is prevalent in both pediatric and young age groups. However, GBS will not lead to an epidemic or pandemic…We have constituted a committee of experts, including scientists from NIV and epidemiologists. A detailed surveillance of the patients will be conducted. There is no need for panic as of now," she added.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome? According to the World Health Organization, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare condition in which a person’s immune system attacks the peripheral nerves. It is potentially life-threatening but most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome. In rare cases it can result in near-total paralysis and problems breathing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The syndrome can affect the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations. This can result in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, and problems swallowing or breathing. It is a rare condition, and while it is more common in adults and in males, people of all ages can be affected," WHO wrote on its fact-sheet.

