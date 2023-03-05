New Covid like virus infecting people: Check symptoms, treatment, other details2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 12:03 PM IST
- The ICMR said that the H3N2 has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months and is more fatal than other viruses
Hundreds of residents in Delhi and its adjoining cities are suffering from a new kind of virus according to doctors. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said people are reeling from a persistent fever, cold, cough, headaches, and breathless kinds of symptoms these days. The medical body has clarified the symptoms are not related to the seasonal flu. Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.
