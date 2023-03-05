Hundreds of residents in Delhi and its adjoining cities are suffering from a new kind of virus according to doctors. The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) said people are reeling from a persistent fever, cold, cough, headaches, and breathless kinds of symptoms these days. The medical body has clarified the symptoms are not related to the seasonal flu. Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it said.

ICMR experts have suggested that the symptoms are due to Influenza A subtype H3N2. The medical body said that the H3N2 has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months and is more fatal than other viruses. According to Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, H3N2 Influenza cases are being reported more in comparison to H1N1. The H3N2 causes more hospitalization and respiratory issues than its other subtypes.

In addition to this, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has issued a piece of cautionary advice against the H3N2 virus and directed doctors and pharmacists to avoid the prescription of antibiotics to H3N2 patients.

The IMA said, "Right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav, etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance".

It added that Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Oprofloxacin, Ofloxacin, and Levofloxacin are the most misused antibiotics. Such medicines are commonly used for the treatment of diarrhoea and Urinary Tract Infection (URI).

H3N2 symptoms:

Fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, body aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea, are some of the common symptoms of the H3N2 virus.

Viral cases have also surged due to air pollution, according to the Indian Medical Association. The infection mostly targets people aged below 15 and above 50 and causes upper respiratory infections along with fever.

H3N2 treatment and prevention:

An expert told Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication that children and adults with H3N2 Virus can be treated with Oseltamivir, zanamivir, peramivir, and baloxavir, but it is important to take advice from a physician.

Besides, to prevent such severe respiratory infections, annual flu vaccination should be obtained.

People should wear a mask in crowded places to avoid infection. Regular washing of hands must be taken seriously.

If symptomatic, wear masks and avoid crowded places, cover mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, take plenty of fluids, avoid touching eyes and nose, and take paracetamol for fever and body ache