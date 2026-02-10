What is happening in Manipur? Fresh firing in Ukhrul's Litan as violence enters third day, 21 houses torched

A curfew has been imposed following violence that erupted on Saturday night after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community was allegedly assaulted by seven or eight people in Litan village in Ukhrul district.

Police said shots were fired on Tuesday morning, leading the state government to suspend internet services in the district for five days, according to PTI.

Officials said the issue was initially resolved through discussions between the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong, with both agreeing to settle the matter according to customary practices and to hold a meeting on Sunday. That meeting, however, never happened.

Instead, authorities said villagers from the nearby Sikibung area allegedly attacked the residence of the Litan Sareikhong chief. The group was also reported to have fired multiple rounds while moving past the Litan police station.

By Sunday night, tensions escalated further as members of two tribal groups clashed in heavy stone pelting in the village, leading the administration to impose prohibitory orders.

Around midnight on Monday, several homes belonging to members of the Tangkhul Naga community at Litan Sareikhong were allegedly set ablaze by Kuki militants.

How many houses have been burnt? State minister Govindas Konthoujam said the situation on the ground continued to be tense, noting that Deputy Chief Minister L. Dikho was present at the site and was engaging with local residents.

He said that although a meeting had been held, reports soon emerged of further arson, with 17 houses burned by 5 am, bringing the total number of gutted homes to 21. Konthoujam added that, in response to ongoing reports of violence, additional security forces had been deployed, according to PTI.

Security personnel deployed after property after a violent clash between the Tangkhul and Kuki tribes at Litan village, in Ukhrul on Monday.

Manipur CM says incident was result of 'misunderstanding' Earlier on the same day, Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh urged all communities to remain calm and uphold peace in a social media post.

He said he had visited RIMS Hospital in the morning to meet those injured in the Litan incident in Ukhrul district and assured them that the government would provide all necessary medical assistance to support their recovery.

Singh added, "The incident, arising out of a misunderstanding, is now under control. I appeal to all communities to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and harmony," the CM added.

Senior officials have been deployed to the Litan area, where they are closely overseeing the situation on the ground, Manipur police said.

Meanwhile, security forces continued search and area-dominance operations in sensitive and vulnerable pockets across multiple districts, resulting in the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

The previous day, forces seized a .303 rifle along with a magazine, two single-barrel 12-bore guns, four 9 mm pistols with magazines, and 36 hand grenades from the Ngarou Chengjel hill range near Nongdam village under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.