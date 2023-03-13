What is Hong Kong flu? All you need to know as Bihar sounds alert over H3N2 case

What is Hong Kong flu? All you need to know as Bihar sounds alert over H3N2 case2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 09:31 PM IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to the states and union territories, voicing concern about the surge in influenza-like illnesses and other severe respiratory ailments.
The Bihar government has sounded an alert following the detection of an H3N2 influenza virus case over the weekend. The development came even as the virus sub-varient caused two deaths in the country last week. Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written to the states and union territories, voicing concern about the surge in influenza-like illnesses and other severe respiratory ailments.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×