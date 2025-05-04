What is Jain ritual Santhara? 3-year-old battling brain tumour dies after IT couple makes only child 'fast unto death'

Indore: A three-year-old girl named Viyana Jain—battling a brain tumour— passed away after her parents initiated her into the Jain religious practice of fasting unto death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. What remained, was a Golden Book of World Records certificate.

Both the child's parents, Piyush Jain (35) and Varsha Jain (32) are IT professionals, and Vinaya was their only daughter. She passed away on March 21, according to her grieving parents, who acted on the advice of a spiritual leader, Jain monk Rajesh Muni Maharaj, reported PTI.

The incident recently came to light after the Golden Book of World Records issued a certificate declaring the child, Viyana Jain, the "youngest person in the world to vow the Jain ritual Santhara."

Parents display a certificate recognising their three-year-old daughter, named Viyana Jain, as a world record holder for undertaking 'Santhara', the Jain ritual of fasting unto death, issued by the Golden Book of World Records, in Indore. Viyana Jain was suffering from a terminal brain tumor

What is the Jain ritual Santhara? Santhara—also known as Sallekhana or Samadhi Maran—is a solemn vow in Jainism, where one gradually gives up food and water to embrace death with spiritual detachment, believed to cleanse the soul of karma.

Why did the 3-year-old's parents initiate the kid into Santhara? Viyana was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December 2024, her parents said. After undergoing surgery in Mumbai that January, her condition initially showed signs of improvement but worsened again by March. When medical efforts failed to stabilise her, the family turned to spiritual guidance.

“Maharaj ji saw my daughter's condition and told us that the end was near, and she should be given the Santhara vow,” Piyush Jain told PTI.

The ritual began at 9:25 p.m. on March 21 at the monk’s ashram in Indore. Just 40 minutes later, at 10:05 p.m., Viyana passed away.

Is Santhara legal? In August 2015, the Rajasthan High Court ruled Santhara as illegal, calling it abetment of suicide under IPC Sections 306 and 309, and not an essential religious practice protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. The court also observed that the Right to Life under Article 21 does not include the right to die. The court directed state authorities to treat Santhara as a criminal offense and register cases accordingly.

Later in 2015, however, Supreme Court stayed the Rajasthan HC's verdict, recognising Santhara as a distinct religious tradition, acknowledging petitions from the Jain community.

Controversy around Santhara While Vinaya's parents described Santhara as a spiritual send-off for their daughter, the decision has sparked an outcry from child rights advocates and medical professionals.