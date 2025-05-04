What is Jain ritual Santhara? 3-year-old battling brain tumour dies after IT couple makes only child 'fast unto death'

Is Santhara legal?

In August 2015, the Rajasthan High Court ruled Santhara as illegal, calling it abetment of suicide under IPC Sections 306 and 309, and not an essential religious practice protected under Article 25 of the Constitution. The court also observed that the Right to Life under Article 21 does not include the right to die. The court directed state authorities to treat Santhara as a criminal offense and register cases accordingly.