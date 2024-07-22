What is Kanwar Yatra eateries directive row? SC to hear Mahua Moitra’s plea today| Explained in 10 points

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea today challenging the controversial directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that require eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. The petition, filed by Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, seeks a stay on these orders, arguing that they exacerbate communal tensions and are aimed at creating a socially enforced economic boycott of Muslim shop owners.

The directive, initially issued by the Muzaffarnagar police and later extended statewide in Uttar Pradesh, mandates that all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route prominently display the names of their owners. The measure has been widely criticised by opposition parties and some allies of the ruling NDA at the Centre, who argue that it unfairly targets Muslim traders. Ten key points related to the controversial development.